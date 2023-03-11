BTIG Research Raises CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $163.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by BTIG Research from $148.00 to $163.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.
CRWD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research downgraded CrowdStrike from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $172.78.
CrowdStrike Stock Performance
Shares of CRWD opened at $119.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.54 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.35 and a 200 day moving average of $135.71. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $242.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CrowdStrike Company Profile
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CrowdStrike (CRWD)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.