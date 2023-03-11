BTIG Research Raises CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $163.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by BTIG Research from $148.00 to $163.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research downgraded CrowdStrike from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $172.78.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $119.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.54 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.35 and a 200 day moving average of $135.71. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $242.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.19 per share, with a total value of $3,366,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,659,303.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $126,868.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,478.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,366,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,659,303.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218 over the last ninety days. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.