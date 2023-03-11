Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Buckle had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 67.25%. The firm had revenue of $401.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Buckle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Buckle Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of BKE stock opened at $37.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.82. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.06. Buckle has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $50.35.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

In other Buckle news, EVP Kari G. Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $1,202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,428,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Buckle news, SVP Michelle Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $454,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,436.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Kari G. Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $1,202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,428,757.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 40.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Buckle by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 21,310 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Buckle by 51.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Buckle by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,758,000 after acquiring an additional 17,592 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Buckle by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.99% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

