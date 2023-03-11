Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (CHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $13.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.20.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Convertible Opportunities & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield fixed income securities. The company was founded on April 17, 2002 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (CHI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.