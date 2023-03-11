Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (CHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $13.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 44,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 22.4% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 9,554 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield fixed income securities. The company was founded on April 17, 2002 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

