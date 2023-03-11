Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (CCD) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCD opened at $22.32 on Friday. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $19.97 and a 12-month high of $26.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.61 and a 200-day moving average of $22.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCD. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 21.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 137,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 24,365 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 275,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after buying an additional 21,777 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 30.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 21,005 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,009,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,680,000 after buying an additional 20,787 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,000.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company which engages in the provision of total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on March 11, 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

