Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (CCD) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CCD opened at $22.32 on Friday. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $19.97 and a 12-month high of $26.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.61 and a 200-day moving average of $22.14.
About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund
Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company which engages in the provision of total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on March 11, 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
