Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the textile maker on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd.

Caleres has a payout ratio of 6.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Caleres to earn $4.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.

Caleres Price Performance

NYSE:CAL opened at $23.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.74. Caleres has a 1 year low of $18.98 and a 1 year high of $31.13. The company has a market capitalization of $852.39 million, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.75.

Insider Activity at Caleres

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caleres

In related news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,900 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $537,101.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,291 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,381,604.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,900 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $49,552.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,336 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,129,402.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,580 shares of company stock valued at $659,476. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Caleres by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,194 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caleres by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Caleres during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Caleres by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,884 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Caleres by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 373,066 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 48,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on CAL shares. CL King decreased their target price on Caleres from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised Caleres from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

Featured Articles

