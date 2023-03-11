Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $55.08

Shares of Capital & Regional Plc (LON:CAL – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 55.08 ($0.66) and traded as high as GBX 59.80 ($0.72). Capital & Regional shares last traded at GBX 58.50 ($0.70), with a volume of 29,091 shares.

Capital & Regional Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 57.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 55.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £96.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.00, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.31.

Capital & Regional Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from Capital & Regional’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a yield of 4.82%. Capital & Regional’s payout ratio is currently 1,500.00%.

Capital & Regional Company Profile

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of the local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a portfolio of in-town shopping centres.

