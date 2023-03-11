Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPIVF) Short Interest Update

Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPIVF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the February 13th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Captiva Verde Wellness Price Performance
CPIVF stock remained flat at $0.04 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,481. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02. Captiva Verde Wellness has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.07.
Captiva Verde Wellness Company Profile
