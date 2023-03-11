Cardano (ADA) Trading Down 9.4% Over Last Week

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 11th. During the last week, Cardano has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion and $390.02 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,480.81 or 0.07175752 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00070544 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00026693 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00053714 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000315 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00008762 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00022959 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000918 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001838 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,573,698,990 coins and its circulating supply is 34,695,185,444 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

