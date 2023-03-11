Cardinal Energy (CJ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.25 per share for the quarter.

Cardinal Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of CJ opened at C$7.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.19. Cardinal Energy has a 12-month low of C$6.26 and a 12-month high of C$9.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31.

Cardinal Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CJ. Raymond James dropped their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 16th. CIBC dropped their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. It has total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

