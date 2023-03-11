Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Lowered to C$172.00 at Scotiabank

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$180.00 to C$172.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CJT has been the topic of a number of other reports. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$185.00 target price (down from C$195.00) on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$272.00 to C$247.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Acumen Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cargojet currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$165.60.

Cargojet Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:CJT opened at C$108.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$122.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$126.04. Cargojet has a one year low of C$106.16 and a one year high of C$194.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Cargojet Announces Dividend

Cargojet Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a $0.286 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.69%.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

