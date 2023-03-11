Cargojet (TSE:CJT) PT Lowered to C$180.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Acumen Capital from C$200.00 to C$180.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CJT has been the topic of several other reports. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$185.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark cut shares of Cargojet from a buy rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$175.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$140.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$185.00 target price (down from C$195.00) on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cargojet presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$165.60.

CJT opened at C$108.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$122.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$126.04. The company has a market cap of C$1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.89. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$106.16 and a 12 month high of C$194.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a $0.286 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Cargojet’s payout ratio is presently 6.69%.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

