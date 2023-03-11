Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP.U) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.95

Caribbean Utilities Company Ltd (TSE:CUP.U – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.95 and traded as high as C$14.33. Caribbean Utilities shares last traded at C$14.33, with a volume of 630 shares traded.

Caribbean Utilities Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.30. The stock has a market cap of C$527.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.59.

Caribbean Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. engages in the electricity generation, transmission, and distribution activities in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands. The company generates electricity using diesel. As of December 31, 2018, it operated diesel generating units with an installed generating capacity of 161 megawatts; and 8 transformer substations with approximately 441 miles of land-based high-voltage transmission and distribution lines, and 15 miles of high-voltage submarine cable.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caribbean Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribbean Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.