Castleark Management LLC Buys Shares of 65,310 Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 65,310 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,000. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Cryoport at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 51.0% during the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 131,021 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $4,059,000 after buying an additional 44,245 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 75.6% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 173,410 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $5,372,000 after buying an additional 74,635 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 2.8% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 61,797 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 204.3% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 218,669 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $5,326,000 after buying an additional 146,802 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cryoport from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of CYRX stock opened at $19.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.11, a current ratio of 14.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Cryoport, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.63 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.15.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $60.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.26 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 15.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.32) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

