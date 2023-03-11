Castleark Management LLC Has $1.89 Million Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Castleark Management LLC lessened its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,110 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in THC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,940,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,431 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 96.2% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,811,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,162 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 170.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,687,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,338 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $34,146,000. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $28,690,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $52.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.67. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $92.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.69. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

THC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.47.

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $50,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,458. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $50,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,458. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $426,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,598.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.