Castleark Management LLC Has $4.64 Million Stock Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Castleark Management LLC increased its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,854 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,590 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Five9 worth $4,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 6.1% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 180,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,452,000 after buying an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in Five9 by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC raised its position in Five9 by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 364,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,312,000 after purchasing an additional 121,595 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in Five9 by 40.6% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 110,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,311,000 after purchasing an additional 31,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Five9 by 15.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,400,000 after purchasing an additional 18,363 shares in the last quarter.

Get Five9 alerts:

Insider Activity at Five9

In other Five9 news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 43,136 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $2,964,305.92. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 140,616 shares in the company, valued at $9,663,131.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 1,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $136,850.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,391 shares in the company, valued at $8,957,861.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 43,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $2,964,305.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 140,616 shares in the company, valued at $9,663,131.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,857 shares of company stock worth $7,438,073 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Five9 Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Five9 from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Five9 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.67.

FIVN opened at $61.87 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $121.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.79.

Five9 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.