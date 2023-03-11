Castleark Management LLC Purchases 32,580 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Castleark Management LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,895 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,580 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,179,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,801,000 after purchasing an additional 956,392 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Materials in the second quarter worth about $20,365,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 8.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,903,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,435,000 after buying an additional 519,296 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,937,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,378,000 after buying an additional 503,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 893,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,821,000 after acquiring an additional 477,760 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $28.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.95. Summit Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $34.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.43.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Summit Materials had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $511.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th.

A number of research firms have commented on SUM. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Summit Materials from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.36.

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

