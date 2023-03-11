Castleark Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Castleark Management LLC trimmed its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.09% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $4,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $44.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.44 and its 200 day moving average is $49.27. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $66.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.17. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 35.88% and a negative net margin of 102.37%. The company had revenue of $87.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 242.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.40.

Insider Activity at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 10,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $488,941.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 10,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $488,941.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 33,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,819,565.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,516,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,832 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,975 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

(Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Featured Stories

