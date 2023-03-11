Castleark Management LLC Sells 1,310 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Castleark Management LLC cut its stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Huron Consulting Group worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HURN. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 14.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 21.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 19.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 32.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 93.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HURN has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

In other news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $76,217.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,878,557.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $75.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.29 and a 12-month high of $82.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.34.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $313.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

