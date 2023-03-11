Castleark Management LLC Sells 14,060 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Castleark Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,260 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 14,060 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,118 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,408 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,569,000. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,674,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $23.40 on Friday. Antero Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $23.20 and a 52 week high of $48.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AR. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Antero Resources from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Antero Resources from $51.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Antero Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.90.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream Corporation. The Exploration and Production segment develops natural gas, NGLs and oil.

