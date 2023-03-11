Castleark Management LLC Sells 15,110 Shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Castleark Management LLC reduced its position in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,455 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 15,110 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in DCP Midstream during the first quarter worth $48,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DCP Midstream during the second quarter worth $44,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in DCP Midstream by 104.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in DCP Midstream during the third quarter worth $243,000. Finally, American National Insurance Co. acquired a new position in DCP Midstream during the first quarter worth $235,000. 35.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DCP Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DCP opened at $41.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 2.41. DCP Midstream, LP has a twelve month low of $26.44 and a twelve month high of $42.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.58.

DCP Midstream Announces Dividend

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DCP Midstream, LP will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DCP Midstream in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DCP Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

About DCP Midstream

(Get Rating)

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas. It operates through the Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing segments. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

See Also

