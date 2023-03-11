Castleark Management LLC Sells 6,010 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Castleark Management LLC lessened its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,010 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. FMR LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 53.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,471,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,644,300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384,997 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 10,294.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,321,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,341,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,118,388,000 after purchasing an additional 700,532 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 60.6% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,571,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,017,000 after purchasing an additional 592,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 8.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $775,264,000 after purchasing an additional 587,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.38.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE VLO opened at $132.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.65. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.13 and a 52 week high of $150.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 14.01%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

