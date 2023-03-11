Castleark Management LLC Sells 79,930 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Castleark Management LLC reduced its position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 79,930 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of MaxLinear worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in MaxLinear in the third quarter worth $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in MaxLinear by 1,068.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in MaxLinear in the second quarter worth $90,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the second quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the first quarter worth $260,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other MaxLinear news, VP Michael Bollesen sold 5,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $224,120.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 81,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,782.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other MaxLinear news, VP Michael Bollesen sold 5,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $224,120.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 81,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,782.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Lougheed sold 115,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $4,723,558.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,741.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MXL stock opened at $33.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.92. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.27 and a 12 month high of $63.89.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on MaxLinear in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MaxLinear presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.22.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

