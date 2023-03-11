Castleark Management LLC Takes $2.03 Million Position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 36,747 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,000. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Agilysys as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Agilysys during the third quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 370.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilysys during the second quarter worth $51,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilysys during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 1,134.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $83,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,820.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Donald Anthony Demarinis sold 2,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.61, for a total transaction of $202,670.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,483.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $83,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,820.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,671 shares of company stock worth $3,305,501. 22.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $79.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.26. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.49 and a 1 year high of $88.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $49.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.12 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Agilysys from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Agilysys from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilysys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

