Castleark Management LLC Takes Position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 130,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COLD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,735,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,279,000 after acquiring an additional 619,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COLD shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.50 to $33.50 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.79.

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of COLD stock opened at $28.66 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $32.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -1,256.96%.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

