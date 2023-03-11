Celanese (NYSE:CE) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Celanese Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of CE stock opened at $109.14 on Tuesday. Celanese has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $161.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.24.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Celanese will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

Insider Transactions at Celanese

In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,200 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.15 per share, for a total transaction of $140,580.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,501.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celanese

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CE. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 17,191 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Celanese by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 164,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,340,000 after purchasing an additional 77,034 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth $386,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth $3,136,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Celanese by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 72,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,542,000 after purchasing an additional 16,603 shares during the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Featured Articles

