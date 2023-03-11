Centene (NYSE:CNC) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $79.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $94.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Centene from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen cut their target price on Centene from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Centene from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.94.

Shares of CNC opened at $65.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.89. Centene has a twelve month low of $64.82 and a twelve month high of $98.53. The stock has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $35.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centene will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 7,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.88 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at $856,234.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Centene news, COO James E. Murray bought 6,750 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.30 per share, with a total value of $494,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,984,926. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 7,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at $856,234.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,605 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Centene

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Centene by 5,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centene in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centene

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

