Centerra Gold Inc. (CG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th.

Centerra Gold Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of TSE CG opened at C$8.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.11. The company has a market cap of C$1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of C$5.18 and a 12 month high of C$13.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CG shares. National Bankshares raised their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Centerra Gold from C$8.75 to C$9.75 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. CIBC raised their price target on Centerra Gold from C$7.75 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Centerra Gold from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.23.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Featured Articles

