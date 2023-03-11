Centrica (LON:CNA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CNA. Citigroup boosted their target price on Centrica from GBX 110 ($1.32) to GBX 118 ($1.42) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.92) target price on shares of Centrica in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.56) target price on shares of Centrica in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 132 ($1.59).

Shares of LON CNA opened at GBX 106.50 ($1.28) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 98.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 88.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.83, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Centrica has a 1-year low of GBX 65.78 ($0.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 107.85 ($1.30). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -815.79, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from Centrica’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. Centrica’s payout ratio is presently -2,307.69%.

In other news, insider Amber Rudd purchased 2,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.19) per share, for a total transaction of £2,037.42 ($2,450.00). In related news, insider Chanderpreet Duggal bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £15,600 ($18,759.02). Also, insider Amber Rudd bought 2,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.19) per share, with a total value of £2,037.42 ($2,450.00). Over the last quarter, insiders bought 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,208,113. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

