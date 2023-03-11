Centrifuge 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $871,122.66 (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00001274 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $15.52 million and approximately $871,122.66 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Centrifuge has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 430,011,123 with 360,263,043 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.27236495 USD and is up 4.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $932,271.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

