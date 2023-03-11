Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $417.49

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 417.49 ($5.02) and traded as low as GBX 403.80 ($4.86). Ceres Power shares last traded at GBX 425.30 ($5.11), with a volume of 367,957 shares.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CWR shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($7.82) price objective on shares of Ceres Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($18.76) price objective on shares of Ceres Power in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 12.62 and a quick ratio of 12.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £800.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2,081.00 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 426.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 416.22.

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

