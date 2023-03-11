CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Sets New 12-Month High at $126.03

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$126.03 and last traded at C$125.71, with a volume of 159161 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$124.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on GIB.A. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CGI from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CGI from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CGI from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on CGI from C$140.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$138.44.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$119.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$113.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.21.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.