Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Given New $129.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $155.00 to $129.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

CHK has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $117.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $119.20.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $75.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.15. Chesapeake Energy has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $107.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.68.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 42.03% and a return on equity of 37.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 6.86%.

Institutional Trading of Chesapeake Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 184.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 338.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Featured Stories

