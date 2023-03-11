Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Sold by Maso Capital Partners Ltd

Maso Capital Partners Ltd cut its stake in shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 552,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. Chindata Group makes up approximately 1.7% of Maso Capital Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Maso Capital Partners Ltd owned 0.15% of Chindata Group worth $4,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CD. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the third quarter worth about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chindata Group by 116.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Chindata Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Chindata Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chindata Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 25.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CD traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 843,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,149. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $9.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Chindata Group from $9.30 to $8.90 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

