Chromia (CHR) Trading 11.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Chromia (CHR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 11th. One Chromia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000655 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chromia has a total market cap of $91.87 million and approximately $9.30 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Chromia has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar.

Chromia Profile

Chromia launched on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 690,499,228 tokens and its circulating supply is 686,549,902 tokens. The official message board for Chromia is blog.chromia.com. The Reddit community for Chromia is https://reddit.com/r/teamchromia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible.

Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects.

Chroma (CHR) is the native token designed to empower the Chromia platform and foster a mutually beneficial relationship between developers, users, and investors. One billion CHR tokens were created upon launch of the Chromia system. That constitutes the token supply limit, which means that no tokens will be created in the future.

The CHR token’s main purposes:

– Act as platform currency

– Ecosystem staking

– Payment of hosting fees

– System-wide purposes”

Chromia Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

