Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.47.

C has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised their price target on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

In other news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $564,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Citigroup by 245.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 968,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,812,000 after purchasing an additional 688,438 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its position in Citigroup by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 32,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $48.34 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.59. The company has a market cap of $93.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $58.25.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.91 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.14%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

