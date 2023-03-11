Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 137,800 shares, an increase of 231.3% from the February 13th total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 375,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Insider Transactions at Clough Global Opportunities Fund

In related news, insider Clough Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 43,000 shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.05 per share, for a total transaction of $217,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,834 shares in the company, valued at $756,661.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Stock Down 2.1 %

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

Clough Global Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.72. 225,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,024. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.69 and a fifty-two week high of $9.58.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0483 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

