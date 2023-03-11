Coats Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Coats Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 96.4% from the February 13th total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Coats Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CGGGF remained flat at $0.89 during midday trading on Friday. Coats Group has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coats Group from GBX 90 ($1.08) to GBX 105 ($1.26) in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

About Coats Group

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides apparel and footwear, and accessories threads for sport/athleisure, denim, women wear, menswear, children's wear, leather wear, workwear, footwear, and intimates and underwear under Epic, Dual Duty, Seamsoft, Nylbond, Gral, Gramax, Astra, Sylko, Knit, EcoVerde, Eloflex, and Drybond brands; zips, trims, and crafting's for use in zips, interlinings, reflective tapes, and crafting products under Opti, Signal, and Connect brands; and software solutions that enables supply chain productivity gains and enhances supply and facilitating compliance under Coats Digital, FastReactPlan, VisionPLM, GSDCost, Intellocut, and Intellobuy.

See Also

