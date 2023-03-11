Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (LON:CCEP) Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (LON:CCEP – Get Rating) traded down 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 51.40 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 51.40 ($0.62). 10 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 9,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.10 ($0.63).

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £233.13 million, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 51.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 49.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.40.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

