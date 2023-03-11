Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 185.7% from the February 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JVA. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Coffee in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Coffee by 2.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coffee by 186.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 227,147 shares during the last quarter. 20.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coffee Stock Performance

Shares of JVA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.90. 7,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,004. Coffee has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Coffee

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc is wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the U.S. Its products are divided into three categories: Wholesale Green Coffee, Private Label Coffee and Branded Coffee. The Wholesale Green Coffee consists of unroasted raw beans imported from around the world and sold to large and small roasters and coffee shop operators.

