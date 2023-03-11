Colonial Coal International (CVE:CAD) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.45

Shares of Colonial Coal International Corp. (CVE:CAD – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.45 and traded as high as C$1.73. Colonial Coal International shares last traded at C$1.70, with a volume of 39,391 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of C$289.97 million, a PE ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 14.80 and a quick ratio of 14.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.44.

Colonial Coal International Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of coal properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Huguenot coal project, a coal project with seventeen licenses covering an area of approximately 9,531 hectares. The company also holds interest in Flatbed coal property with eight coal licenses covering approximately 9,607 hectares in the Liard Mining Division, northeastern British Columbia.

