Colony Group LLC Acquires 6,281 Shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Gladstone Land worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LAND. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Gladstone Land in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Gladstone Land during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Gladstone Land during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Gladstone Land during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Gladstone Land by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LAND opened at $16.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.69. Gladstone Land Co. has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $42.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.0459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is -127.90%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Gladstone Land from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Gladstone Land from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price target on shares of Gladstone Land from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

