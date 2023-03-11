Colony Group LLC Buys 731 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,028,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,747,063,000 after purchasing an additional 462,988 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,376,407,000 after purchasing an additional 124,811 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,618,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,739,982,000 after purchasing an additional 20,059 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,537,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,001,240,000 after purchasing an additional 199,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,620,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,724,000 after purchasing an additional 159,278 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ROP opened at $420.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.21 and a twelve month high of $488.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $433.24 and a 200 day moving average of $415.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROP. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $495.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at $16,377,452.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 5,887 shares of company stock valued at $2,602,476 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Get Rating

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Further Reading

