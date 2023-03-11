Colony Group LLC Has $4.91 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 220,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,596 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $4,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,416,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,453,000 after purchasing an additional 693,033 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $684,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 32,241 shares during the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 550,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,233,000 after acquiring an additional 43,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 43,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $24.49 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $28.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.53 and a 200-day moving average of $24.72. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.