Colony Group LLC Invests $3.84 Million in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 38,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,000. Colony Group LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SGOV. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,501,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $389,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $3,546,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $15,898,000.

Shares of SGOV stock opened at $100.30 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $99.96 and a 1 year high of $100.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.21.

