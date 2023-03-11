Colony Group LLC Purchases 22,061 Shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 175,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,061 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF were worth $4,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RLY opened at $27.17 on Friday. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $32.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.11 and a 200-day moving average of $28.02.

