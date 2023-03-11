Colony Group LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 772.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,668,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,555,000 after buying an additional 1,476,893 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 321,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 168.8% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 22.3% in the third quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JNK opened at $90.03 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.23.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

