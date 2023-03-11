Colony Group LLC Sells 1,081 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Colony Group LLC lessened its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC owned 0.46% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $5,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 262,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 107,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PXH opened at $17.92 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $21.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.72.

