Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Trading Down 5.4%

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.32 and last traded at $3.33. Approximately 1,701,422 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 2,807,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

SID has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average of $2.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SID. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 865.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,178,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 1,056,380 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 528.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 876,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 736,721 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 608.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 713,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 612,790 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,329,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

