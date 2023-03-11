Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Trading Down 5.4%

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.32 and last traded at $3.33. Approximately 1,701,422 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 2,807,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.
SID has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average of $2.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.
Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.
