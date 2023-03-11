Compound (COMP) Market Cap Achieves $273.15 Million

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Compound has a total market cap of $273.15 million and approximately $32.28 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can now be bought for $37.59 or 0.00183408 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Compound has traded down 20% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00088847 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00059857 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00053993 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004587 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000289 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000793 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 38.4217971 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 334 active market(s) with $34,096,527.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.