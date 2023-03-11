Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior (NASDAQ:CNFRL) Announces $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2023

Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior (NASDAQ:CNFRLGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ CNFRL opened at $23.90 on Friday. Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $25.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.64 and its 200-day moving average is $23.48.

